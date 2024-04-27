Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PKG. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PKG opened at $172.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $191.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.