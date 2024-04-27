CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Up 0.2 %
CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVD Equipment
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.