CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment makes up about 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

