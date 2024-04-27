StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

