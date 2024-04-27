StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Price Performance
NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.
