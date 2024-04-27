Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,439,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.02 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

About Asia Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.