Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,439,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.02 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Asia Broadband
