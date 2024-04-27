Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ KRNT opened at $15.88 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $758.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.89.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kornit Digital
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.