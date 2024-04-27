ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Up 238.5% in April

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ADF Group Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of ADFJF opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. ADF Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

