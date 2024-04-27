National Bank Financial Comments on Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.90.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARR stock opened at C$9.50 on Thursday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.75. The firm has a market cap of C$292.51 million, a PE ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 233.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.62 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 40.19%.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.