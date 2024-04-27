Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Acreage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRDF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Acreage has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

