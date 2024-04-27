Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SIFY stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies



Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

