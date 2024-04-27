Brokers Offer Predictions for Lennox International Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.51. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $19.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennox International from $545.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.31.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.3 %

LII opened at $477.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.39 and its 200-day moving average is $435.55. Lennox International has a one year low of $264.88 and a one year high of $501.72.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tobam increased its stake in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 25.49%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

