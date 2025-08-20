272,564 Shares in Maximus, Inc. $MMS Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 67.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 32.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Maximus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 70.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maximus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,157.90. The trade was a 35.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE MMS opened at $84.9250 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.60. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

