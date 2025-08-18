Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,382 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in KBR were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,218,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,517,000 after purchasing an additional 218,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,452,000 after purchasing an additional 130,535 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,621,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,922,000 after purchasing an additional 110,681 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KBR by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,997,000 after purchasing an additional 227,251 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KBR

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $49.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.