Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 449 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 100,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 156,480.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $69.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $273.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.56 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,105.52. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

