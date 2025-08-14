Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 2.2%

DT opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

