NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.62 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.97.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

