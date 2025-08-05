Waste Management Stocks To Watch Today – August 3rd

Fluor, Halliburton, Rockwell Automation, Waste Management, and Cemex are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, recycle, treat and dispose of residential, commercial and industrial waste. These firms typically operate under long‐term contracts with municipalities and businesses, generating relatively steady, fee‐based revenues. Investors often view them as defensive holdings due to the consistent demand for essential environmental services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Fluor stock traded down $15.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,535,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,772. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,937,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,480,954. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,511. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.48.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,932. The company has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58.

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. 19,212,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,108,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cemex has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

