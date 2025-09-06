Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.36 Million Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. $PNTG

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.16% of The Pennant Group worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 56.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 7,124.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,274.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 168,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNTG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The Pennant Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $839.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

