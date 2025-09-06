Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $846,000 Stock Position in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in World Kinect by 29.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,119,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,804,000 after acquiring an additional 216,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in World Kinect by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 342,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in World Kinect by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 440,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Stock Down 0.8%

WKC opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. World Kinect Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

WKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.40.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

