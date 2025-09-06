Trexquant Investment LP Buys 52,568 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,568 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 339.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 571.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 344,056 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI opened at $15.43 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $39,884.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 242,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,058.68. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 495,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,429,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 253,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,065. The trade was a 66.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,962 shares of company stock worth $7,520,799. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

