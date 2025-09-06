Resources Connection, Inc. $RGP Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,609 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 963,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 268,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $1,431,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,063,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172,158 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 343,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126,796 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Resources Connection stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $166.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently -4.81%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Resources Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Resources Connection has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RGP

Resources Connection Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.