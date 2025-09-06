State of Wyoming Has $175,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 410.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,570,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $122,820,000 after acquiring an additional 346,135 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,791,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,017,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,918,000 after acquiring an additional 511,694 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,305,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,654,000 after acquiring an additional 962,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,510.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,509,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,225 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.2%

AEO stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

