Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $9.64 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.4% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.20. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

