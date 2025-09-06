MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 547 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9,296.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 207.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 935,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 265,637 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

AGIO opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.19). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,590.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 11,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $452,612.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,685.29. This represents a 16.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $59,701.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,843.46. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,141. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

