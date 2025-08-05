TD Asset Management Inc Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $13,982,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,555,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 424,194 shares during the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,729,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,295,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 180,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 32,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $340,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,328.50. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Angie You purchased 26,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $249,745.83. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,745.83. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $416,289 in the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

