NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.20. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

