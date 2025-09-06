Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 24,382 Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 3.4%

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $106.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

