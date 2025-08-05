National Bank Financial Predicts Reduced Earnings for Cameco

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.65.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $75.21 on Monday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Cameco by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

