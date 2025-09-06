Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Purchases 8,261 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 315.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.20. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.