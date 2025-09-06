Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. $BBCP Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 273.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,249 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBCP shares. DA Davidson set a $8.00 price target on Concrete Pumping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research raised Concrete Pumping to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Concrete Pumping Stock Up 12.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.64 on Friday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $397.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.