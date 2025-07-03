KBC Group NV Has $3.18 Million Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 497,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,749,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Dollar General by 17.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Dollar General by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Melius raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $115.48 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.04%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

