Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.4%

VMC stock opened at $265.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.91.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

