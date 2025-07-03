Bull Street Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bull Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,025,322,000 after buying an additional 22,100,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,383,677,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,638,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,672,198,000 after buying an additional 7,574,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,635,878,000 after buying an additional 10,037,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,178,470,000 after buying an additional 10,135,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.20. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,143 shares of company stock worth $30,529,028 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

