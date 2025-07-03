Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 439 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Reliance worth $34,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reliance by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Reliance by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Reliance by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 1,434.0% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $325.29 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $326.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.36 and a 200-day moving average of $289.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

