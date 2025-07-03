KBC Group NV Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.61.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average is $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $138.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.