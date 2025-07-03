Centene (NYSE:CNC) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

Centene Stock Down 40.3%

Shares of CNC opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Centene by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Centene by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

