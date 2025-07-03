Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.48. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $123.35.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently -42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Expand Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

