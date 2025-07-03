Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.77 Million Position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.7%

CMS stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

