Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 101,000 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,828,000 after buying an additional 4,189,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 265,251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,309,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,044,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

