Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 440,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 100.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

