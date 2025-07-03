DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $206.42 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $8,217,160.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $61,371,954.20. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,587.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,299.52. The trade was a 26.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,462,628. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

