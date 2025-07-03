Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $178.64 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.96 and its 200 day moving average is $174.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.