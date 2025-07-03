Quilter Plc Sells 126,547 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126,547 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $138,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $911,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 440,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,118,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.3% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 100.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $178.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.20. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,143 shares of company stock worth $30,529,028 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

