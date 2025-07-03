Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $219,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 520.0% in the first quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $238.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.48. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.18 and a 1 year high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,229.66. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.