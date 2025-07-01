Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $77,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.68.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE RSG opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.82 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

