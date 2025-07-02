Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,369,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,666,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,037 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,865 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,313 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.