Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,670 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $292.65. The firm has a market cap of $807.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.