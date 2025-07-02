Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 140,176 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank lowered HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of HPQ opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.