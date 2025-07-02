Brett Alan Cope Sells 3,099 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $619,985.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,858,454.76. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brett Alan Cope also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Powell Industries alerts:

On Friday, June 27th, Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of Powell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total transaction of $1,426,476.25.

On Monday, June 16th, Brett Alan Cope sold 780 shares of Powell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $156,000.00.

Powell Industries Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of POWL opened at $210.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.01 and a 52-week high of $364.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.58.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.68 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Powell Industries

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,095,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Powell Industries by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.