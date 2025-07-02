Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $307.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -615.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.55 and its 200 day moving average is $317.15. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $255.19 and a 52 week high of $344.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -736.00%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

