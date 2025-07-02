Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.99 Million Position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its position in EQT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in EQT by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

EQT Stock Down 4.4%

EQT stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. EQT Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Equities analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

